Deeply Shaken: Club Owner Breaks Silence After Goa Fire Mishap

Panaji: A day after a devastating fire at Birch By Romeo Lane in North Goa claimed at least 25 lives and left several others injured, the club’s owner Saurabh Luthra on Monday expressed “profound grief” and assured full cooperation with authorities and families affected by the tragedy.

The massive blaze erupted in the early hours of Sunday at the upscale club located in North Goa's Arpora.

Luthra said that the management stands in “unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured,” and offered “heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity.”

In a post shared on Instagram, Luthra wrote, “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress. The management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."

Luthra further added that the establishment would provide “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he wrote in a post.

Meanwhile, four people, including three General Managers and one Bar Manager, who were arrested in connection with the fire at the restaurant in North Goa's Arpora, have been remanded to the custody of the State Police by a local court. Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

"The arrested persons include Rajiv Modak, Chief General Manager; Vivek Singh, General Manager; Rajveer Singhania, Bar Manager; and Priyanshu Thakur, Gate Manager. FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra," DGP Kumar said.

The Goa government has constituted a committee comprising the District Magistrate (DM) and other top officials from the police, forensic, fire, and emergency services. Sawant said that a decision has been taken to conduct a Magisterial inquiry into the fire incident. The government has directed that the report into the procedural lapse that led to the incident be submitted within a week.ng.