Deeply Saddened: MEA over death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza

Ministry of External Affairs condoled over the killing of a former Indian Army officer in Gaza. Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what it believes was an Israeli tank.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones. Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," MEA said in a statement.