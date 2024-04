Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election Authority (DEA) held cultural programmes at a mall in Banjara Hills as a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Separately, the DEA said it had seized Rs 6.53 crore cash that did not have support documents in the 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district.