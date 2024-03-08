DC Impact: Nampally girls college to get new building

Hyderabad: The Moulana Azad Memorial Model Government Junior College for Girls in Nampally, Hyderabad, which has been grappling with a severe shortage of classrooms, has finally received a beacon of hope.

The department of intermediate education has approved the construction of a new building to address the pressing need for additional infrastructure. The development came after repeated appeals and efforts from the college administration to various education authorities and a report on the same in this newspaper on December 19, 2023.

The report highlighted the challenges faced by the college, including the utilisation of damaged rooms and storage areas meant for exam scripts, which remained locked throughout.

Despite numerous letters and requests from the principal to then district Intermediate Education Officer Oddenna, education commissioner Navin Mittal, and others, the situation remained largely unchanged.

The college, currently accommodating approximately 1,272 students, has been struggling to provide quality education amidst the acute shortage of classrooms and dedicated laboratories. The situation has forced the administration to resort to conducting classes in two shifts, disrupting the learning environment for both students and faculty.

Expressing her relief, college principal P. Durga said, "The approval for the construction of a new building resolves the long-standing infrastructure crisis at our college. Most importantly, it'll enable us to provide a conducive learning environment and enhance the overall educational experience for our students."