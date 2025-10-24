Cyclone Likely by October 27: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27. Under its influence, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to lash several parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from October 27, with the intensity peaking on October 28 and 29.

According to the IMD, wind speeds may reach 60–70 kilmetres per hour (kmph) during this period. While the exact landfall point is yet to be determined, early indications suggest that Andhra Pradesh may bear the brunt, while Odisha is expected to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Weather experts have predicted widespread rain and squally conditions across southern, central, and coastal Odisha for three days. The IMD added that a clearer picture of the cyclone’s track and intensity will emerge within the next 24 hours.

Meteorologists have noted that various weather models, including international ones, indicate the likelihood of a small-scale cyclone, even if it does not intensify into a severe storm.

Providing updates on the system, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said, “The system is likely to intensify into a depression on October 25, a deep depression on October 26, and a cyclone by October 27 morning. The system is expected to impact Andhra Pradesh, but Odisha will experience heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over coastal districts on October 27, 28, and 29.”

She added that Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurdha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 27, while most parts of the state will see rain on October 28 and 29.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert as the system’s movement continues to be closely monitored.