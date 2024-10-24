Cyclone Dana: Odisha braces for impact, around 10 lakh to be evacuated

As Cyclone Dana barrels toward the Odisha coast, threatening to impact nearly half of the state's population, the government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in several coastal districts to safety.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, however, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening."The remaining people will be brought to safety by 11 am on Thursday," he said.While asserting that the state is fully prepared to face the calamity, Majhi assured the people that they are in "safe hands"."Do not panic and stay safe. You (people) are in safe hands," he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the people at the cyclone shelters.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday. The distance between Dhamara in Bhadrak district and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is around 70 km.It said that the landfall process will start from the night of October 24 and will continue till the morning of October 25. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.He said landfall is mostly a slow process which usually takes around 5-6 hours. "Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning," he added.According to the latest IMD bulletin at 9.45 pm, cyclonic storm Dana over Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at about 420 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 450 km south-southeast of Dhamra (Odisha) and 500 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal)."It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of October 24 to morning of October 25. as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," the IMD said.Stating that Odisha is likely to face a multi-hazard situation when cyclone Dana makes landfall, Mohapatra said apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall and in places extremely heavy rainfall and high velocity wind, the state is likely to encounter a tidal surge of up to 2 metres.IMD scientist Umashankar Das at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, warned that low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be inundated and recommended that the government evacuate residents from these regions.According to IMD sources, wind velocity in the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore would be 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and tidal surge during the landfall which will take around four to five hours.The IMD has warned of uprooting of trees, breaking of tree branches, damage to kutcha houses, electric poles and other infrastructures.Meanwhile, the state government has categorised the vulnerable districts. While Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are in high-risk zone, where wind velocity would remain at 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, Mayurbhanj would be in second category where wind speeds would be at 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.Similarly, the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Jajpur come under category three where wind speeds would be at 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.The districts of Puri, Khurda (comprising Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal and Keonjhar come under category four where wind speeds will be at 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph.To ensure the safety of the people, the state government has deployed 288 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Services.Districts that are also likely to be impacted include Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Ganjam, Deogarh and Sambalpur.The IMD also cautioned that Cyclone Dana would bring significant rainfall to the state, predicting light to moderate rain at most locations, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) in isolated areas over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Khordha starting in the evening of October 23.On October 24 and 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places, with isolated areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) in districts including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur, it added.The IMD has prohibited all marine activities, including fishing, in the Bay of Bengal until the cyclone has passed. "All fishermen returned to the coast by Tuesday evening," said Pujari.Meanwhile, parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon with the IMD saying that the outer bands of Cyclone Dana has begun to affect the eastern coastline.With the cyclone approaching fast towards the state's coast, several activities including the functioning of the Orissa High Court, Biju Patnaik International Airport, ports at Paradip and Dhamara, all educational institutions and others remain suspended in wake of the impending calamity.