Curfew, Internet Cut in Cuttack After Clashes

Cuttack: The Odisha Government has imposed a 24-hour suspension of internet services in Cuttack, starting 7 pm on Sunday, amid heightened tension following clashes between two groups. The ban will remain effective until 7 pm on Monday.

The restriction covers the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza region. The use of social media platforms has also been prohibited during this period.

Fresh violence erupted on Sunday, a day after stone-pelting incidents occurred during Durga Puja immersion. Police and fire officials rushed to the spot after rioters set fires at multiple locations near Gouri Shankar Park.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera said, “We received information that near Gouri Shankar Park, rioters set fire at 8–10 places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation.”

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania stated that the situation is under control. “The police are closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence,” he said, urging residents not to believe rumours and to rely only on official police and Commissionerate sources for updates.