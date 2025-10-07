Curfew Imposed in Parts of Odisha’s Cuttack Lifted After Restoration of Law and Order

Bhubaneswar: The 36-hour curfew imposed in parts of Odisha’s Cuttack city following communal clashes was lifted on Tuesday morning, as city authorities confirmed that order has been largely restored.

The curfew, which began at 10 PM on Sunday, was scheduled to end at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 7, and officials say they have adhered to this timetable. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police, S. Dev Datta Singh, announced the repeal of curfew across 13 police station jurisdictions where the unrest had been concentrated.

The curfew was enacted after violent confrontations erupted during the Durga Puja immersion processions in the Daragha Bazaar and Hatipokhari areas of Cuttack. At least 25 people, including eight police personnel, were reported injured in stone-pelting episodes and clashes with law enforcement. In response, the state government suspended internet and social media services—including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X—from 7 PM on October 6 to 7 PM on October 7 across key municipal and adjacent areas, citing concerns over rumor-mongering and inflammatory content.

During the curfew period, authorities report no new untoward incidents and state that law and order was maintained.

“No miscreant activity has been observed, and adequate police deployment is in place at sensitive zones,” said the Commissioner. Internet restoration will proceed gradually depending on ground realities.

Several arrests have already been made—eight individuals have been detained for alleged involvement in stone-pelting, vandalism, and attacks on police officers—and investigations remain ongoing, with CCTV footage and intelligence inputs being scrutinized.

The curfew zones included Dargah Bazaar, Manglabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markatnagar, CDA Phase-II, Malgodown, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalish Mouza, and Sadar police station limits. To ensure public safety, authorities deployed large security contingents—60 platoons of police and 8 companies of central paramilitary forces—across the city’s sensitive corridors.

The Odisha state government and local leaders have appealed to citizens to maintain calm, avoid gatherings, and rely only on verified sources of information rather than rumors on social media. While the curfew has been lifted, the authorities maintain that vigilance will continue, with patrolling and static deployment to prevent any relapse.