CS assures 3,075 habitations water through tankers till June

Vijayawada: AP chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed officials of panchayat raj, rural development and municipal departments to ensure that there is no drinking water problem anywhere in the state.

Reviewing with officials the drinking water situation in rural and urban areas, he ordered that water be supplied through tankers, wherever there is difficulty in supplying water through other means.

The chief secretary underlined that officials take necessary approvals from the chief electoral officer of the state while making provisions for drinking water.

Principal secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar informed the CS that permission has been given to supply drinking water to 3,075 habitations in Andhra Pradesh till June. He explained the Election Commission has approved a summer action plan in drought-affected zones. He said that the ₹39 crore for implementation of the summer action plan in drought-affected zones.

Special chief secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat and engineer-in-chief (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy were among the officials who participated in the meeting.