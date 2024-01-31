Crucial AP cabinet meeting today to take key decisions

VIJAYAWADA: AP state cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, January 31. It is likely to discuss the sops to be given to people ahead of the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections, including free bus travel facility for women in APSRTC buses.

Incidentally, finance department has submitted a detailed report to the state government on the annual expenditure that could be incurred by the government in case it extends free travel for women on APSRTC buses in Andhra Pradesh. The scheme is already being implemented by the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana.



According to sources, if free bus travel for women is introduced in AP, it will result in an additional burden of ₹1,440 crore on the state government. Ruling YSR Congress believes this scheme would help it get the support of women voters. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be considering several changes in the free travel scheme for women, which will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss another important matter of issuing the DSC notification. All opposition parties are up-in-arms against the YSRC government for not issuing even a single DSC notification during the past 4.8 years. By raising the issue, they are trying to attract the unemployed towards them. This would have a negative impact on the ruling party. Sources said the cabinet is likely to discuss issuing of DSC notification to consolidate the support of unemployed youth.

Other issues that may come up in the cabinet meeting include interim relief for government employees, mega housing Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu flagship scheme, release of Rythu Bharosa, Sunna Vaddi, input subsidy, crop insurance and agriculture loan waiver.