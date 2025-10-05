CRPF Reaches Out to Bastar Tribals with 10,000 Radio Sets

New Delhi: As part of a special public campaign to promote national integration and steer locals away from Maoist ideology, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has distributed more than 10,000 radio sets in remote, Naxal-affected areas of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which has witnessed a steady decline in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) violence.

The four-month-long campaign was recently completed after the force organised hundreds of small and large public outreach events across villages in the region. The initiative, covering all seven districts of Bastar, was launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this year with a budget allocation of ₹1.62 crore.

A CRPF commander based in Bijapur district said that 10,800 radio sets were distributed by 180 CRPF companies deployed in remote and interior areas. “The programme aimed to reach around 54,000 individuals, considering an average family size of five,” he added.

“The objective of this large-scale radio distribution drive is to connect tribal and rural communities with the national mainstream,” said a senior CRPF officer. “While the force works to achieve the Union government’s target of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, such initiatives help sustain peace and awareness alongside security operations.”

Locals were informed about various government and entertainment programmes available on radio, including the Prime Minister’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. The Union government has also directed the CRPF to facilitate the setting up of additional radio towers in remote locations to improve connectivity and ensure villagers can stay informed about state and national developments.

Each of the 180 CRPF companies involved in the campaign received 60 radio sets for distribution. The CRPF was selected for the project as it is the lead force operating forward bases for anti-Naxal operations and is deployed deep inside the most violence-prone areas of Chhattisgarh.

The distributed radio sets, procured specifically for this campaign, can operate on dry batteries or direct power supply. Each unit costs about ₹1,500 and supports FM, MW, and SW bands.