Cricket betting season begins, Mumbai is favourite for punters

Hyderabad: Organisers of online cricket betting are gearing up to stake huge amounts on the Indian Premier League’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, which is scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.

According to reliable sources, the betting organisers have collected lakhs of rupees as advance from their regular customers through punters. To avoid police raids, the organisers have decided to operate from remote places like farm houses or hotel rooms on Wednesday.

The stakes are high on Mumbai Indians as the team is strong.

According to a betting organiser, punters have decided to fix 60/40 at the beginning of the match.

The betting will start from the beginning and there is no limit on the stake as it completely depends on the batsman, bowler and the fielder and his previous performance, the punter said.

Another organiser, who is also a satta organiser and does seasonal betting, said that they have collected advance from their regular customers and selected a safe house for organising betting,

Some big organisers, who do not want to take a chance with power outages, have arranged inverters for an uninterrupted cricket experience, the sources disclosed.