Crescent moon sighted in AP, all set for Eid-ul-Fitr today

Vijayawada: With the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday, all arrangements have been made for Id-Ul-Fitr Namaz in Eidgahs and mosques to celebrate the Ramzan festival in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The Imarat-e-Shariah Vijayawada Nazim Mufti Syed Muhsin Qasmi said Id-ul-Fitr Namaz will be held from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in various areas in Vijayawada city.

The namaz will be performed at Akbarsab godown (Sanathnagar) at 6-45 am, Muralinagar Eidgah at 6.30 am, Urmilanagar HO function hall at 7.30 am and gymkhana grounds at 7 am, in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium at 8 am, the Mana gardens open place at 8 am, the Sanathnagar Eidgah at 8.30 am, the Yanamalakuduru Lakulu Donka road and Inamul Singhnagar Eidgah at 9 am, Chittinagar and Kummaripalem Eidgahs at 10.30 am.

At Bhavanipuram-Madrasa Jamia Mahdul Ashraf, the namaz will be at 06-25 am, the Singh Nagar Madarsa Inamul Uloom at 8 am, the Khaja Bhai Masjid (auto nagar) at 7 am, the Singh Nagar Aaminah Masjid (Santhi nagar) at 6.30 am.

Namaz would be held in Jaam Bagh Masjid-e-Umar Farooq at 9.30 am, the Pedda Pulipaka Bilal Masjid at 9 am, the Tadigadapa Muhammadiya Masjid at 9.30 am, the Kandrika Masjid-e-Habeebur Rahman at 6.30 am, the Markaz Masjid e Lababin Labbipet at 9.30 am, the Tarapet Masjid at 9.30 am, the Nizam gate Muhammadiya Masjid at 10 am, the Shahi Masjid Panja Centre (2 times) at 9 am and 10 am.

In Masjid-e-Kareemunnisa (Singh Nagar), the Namaz will be at 7 am. Eid Namaz will be performed in mosques of other cities and towns of villages from 6 am to 10.30 am in rest of AP State.

Meanwhile, markets of cities in AP, especially those in the old city areas, witnessed hectic activities for the past three days and it touched a peak on Wednesday night with the sighting of a crescent, the signal to celebrate Ramzan on Thursday.

For the past week, shoppers in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram and other places across the state have been thronging both the traditional joints and glitzy malls to wrap up last-minute purchases for the Ramzan festival.

The malls, showrooms and shops were filled with Muslims purchasing clothes, garments etc including various varieties of Sherwanis and Topis (skull caps) to wear and offer Id-ul-Fitr Namaz in the traditional manner.