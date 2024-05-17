Crash Barriers Proposed Around Accident-Prone Solar Roof Cycle Track

Hyderabad: Five accidents have been reported within two months at the solar roof cycle track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), with the latest incident happening on May 14. However no casualties or injuries were reported in any of the accidents.

In Tuesday’s mishap, a car rammed into the ORR track around 9: 30 pm and damaged the roof, horizontal beams and a portion of the track. Fortunately, the roof that was damaged did not have any solar panels.

Reacting to the concerns expressed by cyclists from the city following the series of accidents, HMDA officials said that they have proposed to install crash barriers for the safety of cyclists. They also maintained that the accidents were a result of over speeding.

“Ample measures should be taken to enhance the safety aspect. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, we sought this assurance from all contestants and their political parties who came to us seeking votes,” said Ravi Sambari from the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), an opinion that was endorsed by all-fellow cyclists.

“A crash barrier, projected to cost Rs nine crore, has been proposed for the track. We are checking whether it should be set up for the entire 23-km track or omit accident-free places like Kollur,” said a HMDA official.

However, tenders are yet to be invited for executing works on crash barriers.

Five accidents reported in two months