Crackdown on Code Violations and Heightened Vigilance: DIG Rao Orders Swift Action

Kurnool: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ch. Vijaya Rao directed a multi-pronged approach to ensure free and fair elections in a meeting with Superintendents of Police (SPs) from four districts on Saturday.

DIG Rao emphasised the importance of strict enforcement of the model code of conduct. He ordered police to:

File First Information Reports (FIRs) promptly for any code violations.

Collect firearms licenses to prevent misuse.

Collaborate with officials from the Excise, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Forest Department, and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at integrated check posts and border areas.

The DIG also stressed the need for proactive measures in areas prone to factional violence:

Organise pre-emptive meetings with local communities.

Conduct joint patrols with central armed police forces in sensitive zones.

Take immediate action on complaints received through the C-Vigil app, a citizen grievance redressal platform.

Maintaining law and order and ensuring adherence to election rules were highlighted as top priorities by DIG Rao. He further directed the Special Branch to heighten vigilance and ensure swift communication of any disturbances to higher authorities.

The meeting was attended by Kurnool SP G. Krishnakanth, Nandyal SP K. Raghuveer Reddy, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal, Annamayya SP B. Krishna Rao, along with Additional SPs, DSPs, and circle inspectors.