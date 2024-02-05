Crack Found in Inner Compound of Jagannath Temple, Immediate Repair Demanded

Bhubaneswar: A crack has reportedly developed and is spread in the lower portion of the gumuta of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir’s north gate in Odisha’s Puri. The crack is in the lotus-shaped structure and threatens the possibility of falling down into pieces in future.

Some pieces of stone fell off from the engraved sculpture at another place. The crack has appeared at the place, which is part of Pidha Mandir.

Though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been carrying out conservation of Srimandir for many years now, culture and monument lovers wondered how the temple structure could develop the crack. The conservation has come under clouds.

ASI conservation assistant Jyotiprakash Pradhan recently inspected the part where the crack has appeared.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said, “The portion of the temple where the crack has appeared was covered with earth earlier. Parts of the temple sides were under encroachment. It is being cleared. Due to construction of the Sri Jagannath Parikrma project in the recent past, the earth was cleared and the crack has become visible. Now you see, scaffoldings are still there as the conservation work is still going on inside.”

The ASI officer also said that conservation work is in progress and this cracked portion will also be conserved.

A devotee said, “The temple is part of our cultural heritage and symbol of faith. It should be conserved. We see stones falling off. The conservation agency should get it repaired.”

Various cultural outfits have demanded immediate repair of the structure.

“It really shocks us to know that a crack has developed in the gumuta of Jagannath temple. The temple authorities must ensure that the crack on the gumuta is immediately repaired so as to ensure that the stones do not fall off the structure, causing injuries to the visiting devotees,” Ramachandra Behera, a devotee hailing from Rayagada, said.