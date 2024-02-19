CPM Holds Protest Demanding House Pattas

Vijayawada: The CPM NTR district committee staged a protest demanding house site registrations and house pattas and the construction of the Rail Under Bridge (RUB) in Vambay Colony at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

CPM State Secretariat Member, Ch. Babu Rao, made serious allegations against the state government for their failure to provide house pattas to beneficiaries for the past 20 years. He further alleged that even during the Telugu Desam regime, beneficiaries paid their share to the government but still did not receive the pattas. He commented that the ruling YSRC had not done registrations even after collecting money from the people from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000.

Babu Rao referred to the Jagananna Colony houses, stating that most of the houses have not yet been completed and the state government allotted house sites far away from the villages, which led to a lack of interest among beneficiaries in constructing the houses. He demanded house pattas for the public who have lived for the past twenty years, with immediate effect. CPM NTR district secretary D.V. Krishna, leaders Donepudi Kasinath, K. Sri Devi, Durga Rao, and others participated in the protest.