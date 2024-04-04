Court Reserves Judgement to April 7 on Kavitha’s Interim Bail Plea

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi heard arguments on the bail plea filed by the BRS MLC and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday and reserved the judgment to April 7.

While Kavitha's counsel sought an interim bail on the grounds of her son's examinations, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials opposed the bail stating that Kavitha, who threatened witnesses and approvers earlier, would influence and tamper the evidence if she is granted bail.

The ED's counsel made sensational comments in the Delhi liquor scam case.

MLC Kavitha is alleged to be the mastermind in this case and opposed the interim bail by submitting related documents to the court. The ED strongly argued that a woman involved in corrupt activities should not be granted bail. The court was informed that evidence and evidence will be affected if bail is granted. The ED has clarified that there is much evidence against Kavitha who is accused of planning the liquor scam. It is alleged that all the data on the phone has been deleted.

ED explained to the court that Kavita was given 10 phones during the investigation, but they were all formatted. It is alleged that four phones were formatted after giving notices during the investigation in this case. It is said that the accused in this case destroyed hundreds of digital devices. Kavitha allegedly threatened the person who became an approver not to testify against her. Moreover, the ED's counsel presented the evidence collected against Kavitha.