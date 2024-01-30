Cops ‘Train’ Teachers on Handling Students

Hyderabad: A three-day programme for government teachers on awareness and understanding of the Pocso Act was inaugurated by city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy here on Monday.

Over 100 government teachers attended the programme where they were guided by police officials about ways to empower children to understand abuse, safe and unsafe touch and how to and whom to report about such instances.

The classes are being conducted by psychological counsellors of Bharosa and eminent personalities like David Raj from Unicef. Teachers will also be initiated into cyber grooming and online CSA.

A separate session on social media cybercrimes will be conducted by Seema Sikhri from HCSC during the workshop.

Joint commissioner (crimes & SIT), A.V. Ranganath said the police were willing to conduct similar sessions in schools.

A new tri-folder on “Recommended Action when Child Sexual Abuse is reported/ discovered at schools” and a new flyer on “How to Approach Bharosa'' were released by Sreenivasa Reddy on the occasion.

An exclusive WhatsApp group was created to communicate with the teachers on a regular basis and to share all related material, a press release by Dara Kavitha, DCP, woman safety city wing, said.