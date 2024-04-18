Cops Targeting Our Workers: BRS to DGP

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday complained to the Director General of Police that police officials in the state were filing cases against BRS’ social media workers. The party said such cases were being filed under pressure from Congress leaders as they are unable to digest any criticism, even when such criticism is based on facts.

BRS leaders said such a case was filed against S. Madhava Rao, a BRS worker, for allegedly targeting Dharmapuri’s Congress MLA A. Laxman. The BRS also alleged that an attempt on Rao’s life was made by the MLA who hired a hitman named Sogali Tirupati. The party sought action against the MLA and a stop to police harassment of its workers.