Constitutional Duties Foundation for Strong Democracy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy.In a letter to citizens on Constitution Day, the prime minister also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.

Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.

He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

"Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy," Modi said in a separate post on X.

He also paid tributes to the framers of the Constitution.

"Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said.