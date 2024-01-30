Congress Workers Attacking Us, BRS leaders complain to DGP

Hyderabad: BRS leades on Tuesday requested Director General of Police Ravi Gupta to take note of “attacks on BRS leaders and workers by Congress workers” and instruct police officials to take action.

A delegation of BRS leaders met with the DGP, and sought action against a police official who “abused and pushed away” Bhongir ZP chairperson A. Sandeep Reddy from a meeting attended by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The BRS leaders in their petition, said attacks on BRS workers were reported from Chintapalem and Matampalli in Huzurnagar constituency, as well as in Bhupalapalli, Manakondur and Kollapur constituencies. These incidents are becoming common place, the BRS leaders told the DGP and asked him to instruct his officials to take action on perpetrators of such attacks.