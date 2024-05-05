Congress Trying To Lift Welfare Schemes Introduced by BRS: Harish

Karimnagar: Former minister T. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government which came to power with false promises and guarantees was trying to lift all welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government.

Campaigning for BRS Karimnagar MP candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar at Chandurthi in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, the Siddipet MLA said the Congress government failed to implement the 24-hour power supply, KCR Kits, Rs 1 lakh under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Rythu Bandhu scheme which were introduced and implemented successfully by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.

He said that the bond paper for the implementation of Six Guarantees within 100 days promised by Congress was bounced. Now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was taking oath on Gods during the LS poll campaign to gain faith among the people.

In the past five years, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar of BJP did nothing for the people of Karimnagar except distributing ‘Akshintalu’ and photos of lord Rama of Ayodhya temple to the people. The BJP government stopped PF pensions to beedi workers whereas the BRS government gave Rs 2,000 pensions to them, he said.

BJP never cared for the welfare of the farmers. It exerted pressure on the state government to fix metres to agriculture pump sets and to favour its corporate friends by privatising the government sectors, Harish accused.

It was the BRS Candidate B. Vinod Kumar who brought the Smart City project, Karimnagar-Manoharabad railway line and several national highways to Karimnagar. If people elected him with a bumper majority, Vinod would become the voice of Karimnagar, he said.