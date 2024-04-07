Congress To Present Full Budget in TS Assembly After LS Polls

Adilabad: Legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday said the state government will introduce its full budget in the Telangana Legislative Assembly after the Lok Sabha elections, wherein various welfare schemes will be included.

He pointed out that earlier, the Congress had presented just a vote on account budget in view of the impending Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

The minister was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Mancherial on Sunday.

Sridhar Babu criticised BRS leaders and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for spreading false propaganda that Congress has failed to fulfil its six guarantees.

He asked KCR and BRS leaders to be patient and wait for the full budget. The budget will let them know the welfare schemes that the Congress government will announce in the full budget.

The minister said BRS leaders have no moral right to talk about farmers after duping them during the last 10 years of their rule.