Congress To Bring SCS for 10 Years to Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S.Sharmila said that if Congress comes to power, the special category status would be brought to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years and implement all bifurcation promises as per AP Reorganisation Act.

She was accompanied by former Union minister M.M. Pallam Raju took out a road show at Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

She emphasised that a vote for either the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP alliance or the YSRC would ultimately benefit the BJP, which has not contributed to the state's development

She said that neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done anything to develop the state.

She assured the people that a Congress government would prioritise the completion of the Polavaram project and address the issue of unemployment among the state's youth

Pallam Raju mentioned that under Sharmila Reddy's leadership, a Congress government would strive to emulate the governance style of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy