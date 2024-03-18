Congress Playing a Dangerous Game of Dividing the Nation Again: Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the “Congress party is playing a dangerous game of dividing the nation again” by recalling a statement by Congress Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh’s statement of demand for a separate nation for south India.

D.K. Suresh is the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D.K. Shivakumar. In the ensuing election to Lok Sabha, Suresh is the Congress nominee from Bengaluru Rural seat.

Modi was in Shivamogga district of Karnataka for election campaigning for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and in his speech accused the Congress party of being “unhappy” even after division of the country, it divided communities and also divided people on religious lines. The Congress party should have expelled D.K. Suresh from the party but it shielded the MP over his statement to demand a separate country.

It may be recalled here that a couple of months back D.K. Suresh had stated that a day would come when a separate nation would be demanded by the people of the south if south States continue to get discriminated by the Central Government, in particular BJP led Central Government.

Modi expressed confidence that the people of Karnataka would not allow such a “conspiracy” (to divide the enation) to come true and the voters to teach the Congress party a lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha election over its statements of hurting the sentiments of the land when elections will be held in two phases- April 26 and May 7.

Referring to the 5-guarantee schemes of the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, Modi said Congress came to power through “lying” and the party is constantly pointing fingers at the Central Government (accusing of injustice in tax devolution, release of drought-relief release among others) and he levelled allegation that Congress leaders are engaged in “loot” (of taxpayers money) and the State has become “ATM” for the party leading Karnataka to a state of “bankruptcy.”

Modi chided the Congress party that even in such a situation (bankruptcy) some are waiting to become Chief Minister, some future Chief Minister, super Chief Minister, shadow Chief Minister and there is even a “collection” Minister for New Delhi.

“The anger of the people against the ruling Congress government is evident to me and I understand your feelings,” said Modi and asked voters to ensure the victory of BJP nominees in Lok Sabha polls which will ensure that schemes of the Central Government are effectively implemented in Karnataka.

‘”Why there is a talk on crossing 400 seats by BJP in Lok Sabha elections?,” Modi questioned the gathering and said “It is to ensure Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Viksit Karnataka (Developed Karnataka), to bring down poverty rate, end terrorism, act tough against corruption, welfare of farmers and job avenues for youths.”

BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa spoke.