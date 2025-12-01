Congress Moves Adjournment Motion Seeking Urgent Debate on SIR

New Delhi: Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the country.

The MPs described the revision exercise as “unplanned and one-sided,” alleging extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), leading to exhaustion and even deaths.

Earlier today, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore highlighted repeated suicides of BLOs, accusing the Election Commission of doing “vote chori” in the name of SIR.

“We want a discussion on SIR, which is an attack on democracy… BLOs are dying, suicides are happening in the 12 states where SIR is happening,” Tagore told ANI.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar Vasanth also moved an adjournment motion, calling the exercise poorly planned and carried out without adequate consultation or support.

He criticised the Election Commission for failing to investigate BLO deaths or release data, calling this “institutional cruelty.” He added that repeated verification was causing public confusion, making the SIR “anti-people and anti-democratic.”

The MPs demanded that the SIR be suspended, BLO deaths investigated, families compensated, election procedures reformed, and the Election Commission summoned to explain its actions.

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha begins today at 11 am, marking the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which will run until December 19.