Congress-Led Govt at Centre Will Take Oath at Ramlila Grounds, Predicts Revanth

Hyderabad: The Congress is making extensive preparations for the Tukkuguda public meeting on the outskirts of the city on April 6. Titled "Telangana Jana Jatara Sabha," the event will feature AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, prominent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and others who will unveil the Telugu version of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

This marks the launch of the party's national campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state.

TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken personal responsibility for ensuring the success of the Tukkuguda public meeting by mobilising 10 lakh people.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister inspected the public meeting site at Tukkuguda along with ministers and senior party leaders. Later, he held a meeting with ministers and in-charges of all 17 parliamentary constituencies and set targets for crowd mobilisation from each constituency.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the sentimental value of Tukkuguda, as it was the same venue where Sonia Gandhi released the "Six Guarantees" promised by the Congress for the state Assembly polls.

"People of Telangana believed in the Six Guarantees released by Sonia Gandhi in Tukkuguda and elected the Congress to power in Telangana state. Now, the party high command will release the Congress national manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections from the same venue. I strongly believe that the people of the country will elect a Congress-led government at the Centre. I am confident that the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress-led government will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 9. All are invited to grace this occasion," Revanth Reddy said.

The state government had implemented five out of Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power, and the rest would be implemented soon after the election code ended in June, the CM added.

"Our party high command will be releasing 'Panch Nyay' guarantees for the Lok Sabha elections in the Tukkuguda public meeting, which will be similar to the Six Guarantees. Since we are implementing five out of six guarantees in Telangana effectively, our party high command has chosen our state to release Panch Nyay guarantees. This is an appreciation and recognition for the hard work put up by Congress leaders and workers in giving good governance in Telangana," Revanth Reddy stated.

The party leadership is also planning to bring a few BRS MLAs and other senior leaders into the Congress fold in the presence of top national leaders. It is learned that the party is in talks with a few BRS MLAs, mostly from Greater Hyderabad limits, to take them into the Congress fold on April 6.