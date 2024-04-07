Congress Leaders Upset With Uddhav Thackeray Over Sangli Seat

Mumbai: The Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Western Maharashtra has created a rift between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Congress wants to field Vishal Patil, grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil from this Lok Sabha seat, while Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced the candidature of Chandrahar Patil, a popular wrestler. The Congress leaders led by MLA Vishwajeet Kadam have approached the party high command with this issue in New Delhi.

Without naming Mr Kadam, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated that the Congress leader is likely to join the BJP soon. Hitting back at Mr Raut, the Congress MLA said that if Mr. Raut has guts, he should take the name. Amid this, Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala held a meeting at Nagpur over Sangli and Bhiwandi seats.

According to the sources, some Congress leaders met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader K.C. Venugopal on Friday and requested both of them to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Sangli will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Kadam along with Vishal Patil also met to

Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge in Nagpur on Saturday. They have apprised Sangli district Congress's stand over the Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier in the day, referring to Mr. Kadam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that Vishal Patil has a pilot. “We will have to see where would he land the plane. The plane should not go to Gujarat,” he said.

Mr. Raut also claimed that after holding a discussion with the senior Congress leaders, Uddhav Thackeray has announced the candidate for the Sangli seat. It is in exchange of Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the Congress.

Speaking with this newspaper, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam said that he met Ramesh Chennithala and the party high command leaders and informed them about the party's position in Sangli district.

This constituency has six assembly seats of which the Congress has two seats, NCP has one seat, while the remaining three seats are with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena UBT does not have a single MLA in the district.

Mr Kadam said, “Sanjay Raut’s comment is unfortunate and uncalled for. It is below the belt.”

Mr Chennithala said that the Sangli seat issue would be discussed with the party high command. On Mr. Raut's allegation against Mr. Kadam, the Congress's Maharashtra incharge said that Mr. Raut should not make personal comments against anyone.