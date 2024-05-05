Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Claims Karkare Killed by RSS-Affiliated Cop, Not Kasab

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday sparked a controversy after he alleged that an RSS-affiliated cop and not Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab killed former state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Wadettiwar claimed that Ujjwal Nikam, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central, tried to hide the truth from the court, when he was the public prosecutor in the 26/11 terror attack trial in which Ajmal Kasab was sentenced to death.

Wadettiwar, a former minister, on Saturday had said, “Hemant Karkare was not killed by bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by a policeman close to RSS. Ujjwal Nikam, who appeared as special public prosecutor, is a traitor who suppressed this fact and BJP has given an election ticket to a traitor like him.”

Karkare, who was killed in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, India’s highest bravery award.

Nikam, who is up against Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad on the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, said that he was pained by such baseless allegations which raised doubts over his integrity. “He (Wadettiwar) is insulting not me, but the 166 departed souls and all persons injured in the 26/11 attacks,” Nikam said.

However, Wadettiwar on Sunday clarified saying that he was quoting from a book ‘Who Killed Karkare?’ written by former Inspector General of Police SM Mushrif.

“Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorists’ bullets. This is written in the book of police officer SM Mushrif. Why did Ujjwal Nikam not bring this to the fore? Mushrif has written in his book that Karkare was killed by a bullet and that bullet is not of extremists (terrorists)... It is not a big deal to hang Ajmal Kasab, any ordinary lawyer could have done this,” Wadettiwar said.

The Congress leader’s allegations came on the backdrop of BJP’s advertisements in state newspapers asking people where their vote will cause celebrations – India or Pakistan? The Congress has lodged a complaint of violation of model code of conduct at the Election Commission accusing the saffron party of polarisation.

Meanwhile, reacting to Wadettiwar’s statement, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “How much Congress can stoop to any level to get votes in an election? Congress should feel ashamed of it. Just to oppose the BJP, he (Wadettiwar) is taking the side of terrorist Ajmal Kasab,” he said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has written to Election Commission asking the poll agency to take action against Wadettiwar for his ‘inflammatory remarks.’

According to Shelar’s complaint, Wadettiwar’s remarks allegedly propagate false narratives that violate the Model Code of Conduct and also reportedly risk inciting communal tension and causing enmity among communities.

Shelar has alleged that Wadettiwar’s statements directly contradict established legal outcomes and court judgments, challenging the authority and integrity of the judiciary. He asserts that such actions constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and incite communal discord, in violation of several provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.