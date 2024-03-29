Congress Jana Jatara Meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Congress was giving priority to leaders who worked hard to strengthen the party and brought it to power in the state when it came to nominations for MLC and Rajya Sabha seats and nominated posts.

He said that it was a proud movement for the TPCC that the AICC was appreciating the state government’s performance. He expressed confidence that the Congress will get a majority of Lok Sabha seats as people were in support of the party.

Addressing a Pradesh Election Committee meeting here, Reddy reminded them that nominated posts were given to even chairpersons of the TPCC frontal organisations.

A resolution congratulating those who secured posts as advisers, Rajya Sabha members and MLCs was passed during the meeting.

He said that the ‘Jana jatara’ meeting will be held at Tukkuguda on April 6 which top Congress leaders would attend.

For the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections from the state, Revanth Reddy asked the leaders to list works related to the state that pending at the Centre in addition to the Panch Nyay of the AICC and give suggestions to D. Sridhar Babu, chairman of the manifesto committee.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that they were getting good feedback from the people regarding the 100-day Congress rule and there is a feel-good factor among the people. He said that the state government had deposited Rs 5,500 crore towards Rythu Bandhu to cover 92 per cent of farmers.

MLC and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there was a good response from the people towards the 100-day rule of the Congress government.

Revanth assures nominated posts to leaders who have strengthened the party