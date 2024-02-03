Congress Govt Imposing New Conditions to Fulfill Six Guarantees: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly introducing new conditions regarding the implementation of the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the elections.

According to Rama Rao, the Chief Minister has stated that these guarantees will only be executed if the I.N.D.I.A bloc won power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rama Rao said the I.N.D.I.A bloc was unlikely to win, thus rendering the fulfillment of the 6 Guarantees improbable.

Speaking at an event celebrating BRS's victory in the Medchal Assembly constituency in Ghatkesar, Rama Rao emphasised the need for a robust challenge against the BJP in the parliamentary elections.

He highlighted the role of regional parties in every state in preventing the BJP from attaining power at the Centre. He said the BJP-led Centre had not honoured a single promise made to Telangana state during bifurcation. He said that the BJP lacked the moral authority to seek votes.

He accused the Congress of making “420 false promises” to secure power and criticised it for the alleged failure to fulfill commitments such as the waiver of agricultural loans and the monthly allowance of Rs2,500 for women.

Rama Rao also pointed to the delays in delivering on promises, including the provision of `500 gas cylinders. He highlighted the unintended consequences of the free travel facility for women in RTC buses, leading to disputes among female passengers. Additionally, he raised concerns about the lack of alternative livelihood options for autorickshaw drivers affected by the free travel scheme, citing an incident where an auto driver set his vehicle on fire in protest.