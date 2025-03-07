Congress Delegation to Visit Odisha’s KIIT Deemed University to Investigate Nepali Student’s Death

Bhubaneswar: A delegation from the Congress party in New Delhi is set to visit Odisha to investigate the recent death of a Nepali girl student at KIIT Deemed University in Bhubaneswar, as well as the subsequent unrest at the institution, party sources confirmed on Friday.

The team will also address broader concerns regarding violence against women.

The announcement was made by Ajay Kumar Lallu, the Congress party’s Odisha in-charge, during a press briefing in New Delhi. Lallu emphasised that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

“Women and girls are not safe in Odisha. According to reports from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Chief Minister’s own admission in the Assembly, around 44,000 women, girls, and boys are missing. Where is the home department? Where is the Odisha government? Why has the government remained silent on this matter?” Lallu questioned.

“Odisha is a state where Goddess Subhadra is worshipped, yet women here are left asking when their own Subhadras will return home. The incident at KIIT University is deeply shameful and must be condemned,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Lallu further stated that the party’s student wing, NSUI, had already staged large-scale protests against KIIT and remained committed to seeking justice. Congress workers had earlier gheraoed the residence of the Odisha Chief Minister over the issue, and additional protests are planned across the state.

“We will gherao district headquarters across Odisha on March 10. On March 8, International Women’s Day, around 1,000 blindfolded women will protest in front of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),” he announced.

He also warned of escalating demonstrations if the government fails to act. “If our demands are not met and the accused are not brought to justice, we will not hesitate to gherao the Legislative Assembly and even the Parliament,” Lallu asserted.