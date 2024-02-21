Hyderabad: The BJP has kicked off its Vijaya Sankalp Yatra with its top national leaders from four corners of the state with a stinging attack on the Congress, accusing it of never keeping its promises, not siding with the Hindus and, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “siding with the razakars.” They accused the BRS, which ran a corrupt government, and the Congress of working together clandestinely.

While Sarma inaugurated the Komaram Bheem yatra at Bhainsa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant started the Bhagyalakshmi yatra from Bhuvanagiri, Union minister B.L. Verma flagged off the Raja Rajeshwari yatra from Tandur. BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman and party general secretary Bandi Sanjay were present at the events. TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy launched the yatra from Makthal.

In a stinging attack. Sarma said the Congress would not win even 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He said the Congress did not allow construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, and asked: “Don't you love Hindus? Would you always remain with razakars and Babur?”

He said the politics of the Congress was not for Hindus; its top leaders did not attend the Ram temple event in Ayodhya, Sarma pointed out.

Sarma said that the Congress would never honour its promises. The country respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was the only person who implemented all his promises while the Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and now Telangana state, had failed to do so.

The Assam Chief Minister also ruled out having an alliance with the BRS or any other party for the Lok Sabha elections from Telangana state. He said that Modi had a special affection towards Telangana state, and it was seen during the Budget presentation as he asked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak in Telugu and had conferred the Bharat Ratna on late former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Sarma alleged that the Congress government in the state had failed to implement the Six Guarantees including two lakh jobs, dole for unemployed youth, and `2,500 financial assistance for the women.

Speaking at the event, Dr Laxman said there was no comparison between Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and criticised the latter for alleging that the Centre had ignored the rights of the OBCs, STs and SCs communities.

Launching Raja Rajeshwari Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Tandur along with BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay, Union minister B.L. Verma asked the people to look at the work carried out by the Modi government in just two terms that the Congress had not been able to do in 70 years.

“Congress means family raj,” Verma said and added that the time had come to expose the Congress and the BRS, which were dominated by families. “People in several states have already given a lesson to the Congress, and to the BRS in Telangana,” he said.

“Only the BJP can provide transparent, corruption-free government in the country and this evident with the support the party is getting in almost all corners of the country including the North-East.”

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay called the party workers to “thrash the people” who make false comments of an alliance of the BJP and the BRS. He asked party workers to “thrash the leaders” who deliberately give false leaks about the alliance.

Stating that the Congress and the BRS were having a secret understanding, Sanjay asked the Revanth Reddy government why was is silent on the corrupt acts of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, even after the Comptroller and Auditor General and vigilance and enforcement reports had exposed corruption during the BRS government.

Similarly, the BRS leaders also did not speak about the hollow promises made by the Congress government in the last Budget session of the Assembly, Sanjay pointed out.

Addressing a road show after launching the Krishnamma Vijaya Sannkalpa Yatra in Makhtal, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy recalled that the party had launched `Poru Bata’ from the same place in 2013, demanding a separate state for Telangana.

He said the BRS government had only given all false promises about constructing double bedroom houses for the poor. On the other hand, the Narendra Modi government had constructed 4 crore houses.

Kishan Reddy accused the Chandrashekar Rao government of looted Telangana state for over nine years and now Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was looting the state. The Congress government in the state was funding the its high command to spend in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said.