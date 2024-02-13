Cong Stubbing Our Voice: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed that the Congress government was denying him an opportunity to rebut the arguments of ministers in the Assembly. This did not bode well for democracy, he said while speaking at the Assembly media point on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Medigadda barrage issue, he claimed: “The sinking of one or two pillars is being blown out of proportion.” He said the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme involved three barrages, 15 reservoirs, 19 substations, 21 pump houses, 203 km of tunnels, 1,531 km of gravity canals, 98 km pressure mains, and 141 tmc ft storage capacity involving lifting of water to 530 feet.

On why the BRS government did not build the Pranahita-Chevella project, Harish Rao said problems would arise in constructing it if it was routed through the wildlife area. The BRS government shifted the project to a place with more availability of water.

Ascribing motives to the delay in repairing the damaged barrage, Harish Rao said that the farmers would lose out.

He asked Congress legislators to witness Ranganayakasagar, Mallannasagar, Koodelli stream, and the lush green fields on their way to the Medigadda project, and speak with farmers.