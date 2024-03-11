Cong Propelled Realty Sector in City: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress party had played a pivotal role in the development of Hyderabad as a mega city. He said central institutions like BHEL, BDL, ECIL and DRDO had come to Hyderabad during the party’s rule.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Credai at Hitex here on Sunday, he said, “The Outer Ring Road, which is considered a jewel around the city, was developed during our time. Foundations for the international airport and Hitech City were all also laid by us. The city grew only because of the foresight of the Congress party, which has led to the growth of the real estate sector.”

“The Congress governments brought Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar, Godavari water from Sripada Yellampalli and water from Manjeera and Gandipet to the people of Hyderabad. We are planning to bring additional water from Sunkishala to meet the requirements of the city,” Bhatti pointed out.

Going further, he said, “Within three months of our present rule, we secured clearance for the elevated corridor project by giving land in lieu of the defence lands taken by us. A master development plan between the ORR and the regional ring road (RRR) is underway. Industrial clusters will come up in their surroundings. The banks of Musi will be developed on the lines of Thames to give impetus to economic activities. The government will do all it can for the growth of the real estate sector,” he said.