Cong leaders in Kerala share excitement as Priyanka files nomination

The leaders of the Kerala unit of Congress on Wednesday expressed their excitement ahead of the nomination filing of Priyanka Gandhi and said that the moment will be written in golden letters.Party MP Jebi Mather told ANI "The whole energy that you see, is something we all have been waiting for. We always wanted Priyanka Gandhi to contest from anywhere and be in Lok Sabha but we never expected that the luck would come to us. We are all very excited. There is enthusiasm all over, energy reverberating across Wayanad. It's double luck for Wayanad and also for Kerala because it will be written in golden letters- - Priyanka Gandhi, Members of Lok Sabha, Wayanad, Kerala..."Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma told ANI, "It is a matter of happiness for us that our leader will debut in Parliament. Like in Amethi and Rae Bareli, there is enthusiasm among people in Wayanad...Priyanka ji is not new in politics, she has been in active politics...When a big leader goes to a state, it makes an impact..."Congress leader Pramod Tiwari described Priyanka Gandhi as an extraordinary talent."Today is an important day for Priyanka Ji but it is an even bigger day for the Parliament of India. I thank Rahul Ji and Sonia Ji that they are bringing Priyanka Ji. I have worked with her in Uttar Pradesh. She has the courage, bravery, and power to speak the truth and she makes the biggest statements in parliamentary language. An extraordinary talent is entering the Parliament of India...," Tiwari told ANI.The Wayanad seat was vacated by the LoP Rahul Gandhi who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.Gandhi is up against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor.If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.Priyanka Gandhi was responsible for taking care of the Gandhi family's stronghold in Amethi and Rae Bareli before entering active politics, where she emerged as an important strategist for her party.The by-poll in the Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.