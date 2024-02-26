Cong Hoodwinking People With Empty Coffers Pretext: Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Revanth Reddy government was projecting the poor financial condition in the state as the reason for not fulfilling their poll promises.

“Why did Congress make such tall promises, when it was fully aware of the poor management of the state economy and the corrupt deeds during the BRS rule? This is nothing but intended to mislead the people”, he said.

Addressing a road show in Toopran, Medak district, as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Reddy said that people in villages were not ready to accept the Congress government’s dilly-dallying approach in implementing poll promises nor their ‘empty coffers’ pretext.

“The Congress is patting itself on the back for the victory in the Assembly elections when the fact is that the verdict was against the corrupt KCR family rule,” he said.

Asking people to vote for BJP candidates in all Lok Sabha seats in the state, Reddy said that the Congress would not win more than 20 Lok Sabha seats in the country as against its present tally of 40 seats. He said that Rahul Gandhi would go on a year’s foreign tour after the Lok Sabha drubbing.

The BJP government, on the other hand, had managed to check prices of food grains and curtail inflation when all other nations were facing slow-down, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, he cited free gas supply under Ujwala Yojana, one crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, Rs 5 lakh medical aid, and supply of 25 kg rice, which all have changed the socio-economic status of the poor.