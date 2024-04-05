Cong helping realise dream of expansion of nalas: Warangal MLA

Warangal: The 50-year-long dream of those living under GWMC limits, for construction of a new bridge over the famous Naimnagar Nala in the heart of the city and expansion of the nala, is being fulfilled by the Congress government.

This was stated by the party’s Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy here on Friday after inspecting the demolition works of the old bridge in Naimnagar of Hanamkonda district.

Rajendar Reddy said, ”Several colonies in the tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet were submerged even after a mild rainfall. This is because of the encroachment of the nalas during the term of the BRS government. As a result, the people faced a lot of problems both financially and mentally.”

“Even though the BRS government was in power for 10 years, it never tried to resolve the people's issues in the GWMC limits.”

“But, the Congress took up the Naimnagar nala issue soon after it formed the government. We brought this to the notice of chief minister Revanth Reddy and he immediately released Rs 15 crore for a new bridge there, which will be the biggest in the city,” he said.

“We will protect the colonies from floods. The expansion of the nala will be taken up along with the construction of retaining walls and the construction of a new bridge in Naimnagar in the place of the existing old one,” the Congress MLA said.

He said the construction works on the retaining walls along with the new bridge will be completed before the rainy season starts. “After that, there will be a possibility that the people living in Naimnagar and in its surrounding colonies may get relief from floods, with free flow of water through the nala.

Meanwhile, in view of the construction of the new bridge at Naimnagar, the traffic police diverted the traffic. The vehicles coming from Karimnagar district are diverted at Kakatiya University junction and will be allowed to enter the Hanamkonda bus stand through Pegadapalli Dabbas, Peddammagadda, Mulugu road junction and Amrutha talkies junction.

The vehicles going to Karimnagar, coming from Khammam, Narsampet and Warangal, are diverted through Ursu Gutta, Kadipikonda, Madikonda and the Outer Ring Road.

Congress leaders B Srinivas Rao, former libraries department chairman Mohammad Azeez Khan, former deputy mayor Ashok Rao, corporators Chada Swathi Reddy, Vemula Srinivas, Chikati Sharada, Manasa, M Raju and former corporator T.Vidhya Sagar, Ravinder and Ashok were present.