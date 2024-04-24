Cong Attacks on KCR, Who Is Unwell, Are Painful: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of mounting pointed and painful attacks on 75-year-old party president K. Chandrashekar Rao at a time when he is not in the best of health.

Rama Rao was addressing a meeting of party leaders at Alampur where he called on them to work for the victory of R.S. Praveen Kumar, the party candidate from Nagarkurnool.

“On the one hand our party president KCR garu is not in good health after the accident he had. On the other, his daughter, and my sister Kavitha, was arrested by Modi. It is under such circumstances when the party is facing great troubles that Praveen Kumar came into our party. He is a leader who despite an invitation to join the Congress, turned it down and joined the BRS. As an officer, he served society in an exemplary manner. Imagine what he can achieve as a public representative,” Rama Rao said.

Attacking the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said people should ask themselves whether a man who promised he will waive farm loan on day one and now says he will do so by August 15, should be trusted. He also said the people were very angry with the Congress government for not keeping its promises. Now Revanth Reddy was talking about religion, hoping he could get votes at least in this manner, Rama Rao said.