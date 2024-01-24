Conference Success Is Harbinger for Electoral Victory:Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Sounding the bugle for the electoral battle ahead, DMK’s youth wing secretary and State Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, called upon his followers to not rest on the laurels achieved through the successful conduct of the Youth Conference but persist with the fight against fascism and domination with renewed vigour.

Thanking all those who contributed for the organization of the Youth Conference, which gave the clarion call for the retrieval of the State’s Rights, at Salem on Sunday, Udhaynidhi Stalin, in a statement on Tuesday, said fascists forces and their slaves, known for their ‘yes master’ subservience, should be defeated in the elections.

If the cadre were to rest on their laurels, it would turn out to be a story similar to the ‘hare and tortoise’ parable for the electoral fight would decide if it would be the Dravidian Model government providing everything for everyone or a Fascist rule dictating who should get what, he said.

The people’s expectations that were hitherto focused on the success of the Youth Conference had now turned towards the party's success in the Lok Sabha elections, he told his followers, asking them to rise to the occasion.

In another way, the elections would see a fight between ‘politics of communalism’ and ‘politics of humanism’ he said, exuding the hope that in the end social justice and equality would triumph over fascist oppression.

He urged the DMK cadre to draw inspiration from the Youth Conference and work untiringly towards winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the State and Puducherry and to ensure the victory of the INDIA coalition at the national level to usher in M Karunanidhi’s dream governance of a federal government at the Centre and autonomy for the State.

The people of Tamil Nadu who did not accept Narendra Modi, though he won the elections at the national level twice, would once again reject him in the coming polls, he said, hoping that the success of the youth conference would reflect in the elections, too.

The message conveyed through the 25 resolutions passed in the conference, which focused on the need to fight fascism and hegemony, would be taken to the people through public meetings and the speeches delivered at the conference, for which speakers were given a mere 10 minutes, would be published in the DMK newspaper, ‘Murasoli,’ in full, he said.

The memorandum demanding the scrapping of NEET for deciding admission for medical courses in the State, for which the Youth Wing cadre collected 85 lakh signatures, would be handed over personally to the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, he said.