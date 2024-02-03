Top
Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Sandhayak in Visakhapatnam

DC Correspondent
3 Feb 2024 5:00 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Sandhayak, at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Sandhayak, at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.




The Defence Minister received a Guard of Honour as he arrived in Visakhapatnam to attend the Commissioning Ceremony. The Indian Navy commissioned INS Sandhayak, its latest survey vessel which is expected to boost the force's surveillance apparatus in the strategic waterways.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar was also present at the event.


( Source : ANI )
