Commercial Tax Department Hit by Staff Crunch

Despite contributing 65 to 70 per cent to the state's revenues, the commercial tax department relies heavily on outsourced staff, especially at the clerical level. This staff shortage is especially acute in four divisions, including Hyderabad rural, Madhapur, Saroornagar, and Malkajgiri.

Contrary to promises that outsourcing would end after the formation of Telangana State, the BRS government persisted with the trend.

Employees tasked with data entry, driving and sanitation duties were outsourced and their jobs are contingent upon the decisions of their companies and higher officials. They are not even assured of timely payment of salaries.

When questioned about this, they attribute the issue to inconsistencies in contract renewals vis-à-vis the fiscal year, leading to discrepancies in payment schedules due to differences among outsourcing companies.

Many of such staff lamented that they joined the department without fully understanding the problems in regularisation. Despite their long tenure, they are not considered for permanent employment. Furthermore, despite repeated appeals, the department fails to provide sufficient data entry operators to assist even assistant commissioners in their duties. The last recruitment notification from the department dates back to 2018.