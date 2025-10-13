Coldrif Maker Sresan Pharma Shuts Down

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department on Monday announced the cancellation of the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical Company, the maker of Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of at least 22 people in Madhya Pradesh.

The state health department said the company has been officially shut down following the detection of toxic contaminants, specifically Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in its cough syrup. Comprehensive inspections across all pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu are currently underway.

A Parasia court sent Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan to 10-day police custody after his arrest on October 9 in Chennai by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh. Two senior drug inspectors have also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Earlier, BJP leader K. Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the case, accusing it of creating an “illusion” to evade responsibility.

“A drug manufactured by a private pharmaceutical company in Kanchipuram has reportedly caused the deaths of 23 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan. However, the Tamil Nadu government has suspended only two drug inspectors and is trying to create an illusion that it has no connection or responsibility in this matter,” Annamalai said.

He further noted the company’s history of quality violations and the lack of inspections by state drug authorities.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed all States and Union Territories to strictly comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, mandating testing of both raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations before approval.