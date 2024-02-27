Coconut Flowers Sell Like Hot Cakes Due to Health Benefits

Hyderabad: Coconut flower, colloquially known as ‘kobera puvvu’, is the rage among health enthusiasts in the city currently, with the product gaining traction due to the array of health benefits and the mushrooming number of roadside stalls, especially on the city’s outskirts, selling the same.

Introduced to the city’s palate around six months ago, traders are saying that the demand for the flower has been immense.

Farmers said that previously, sprouting coconuts indicated failed crops and there would be no buyers. However, last year, they decided to keep the sprouted crop aside to get the flowers, given the huge demand from online food vendors and traders in other states.

Beemari Srinivas, a vendor at Trimulgherry, who is otherwise an autorickshaw driver, said, “I am into this business for the past three months; in this short span, I have been recording a daily increase in the sales. Most people previously assumed this was a sapling of coconut tree. Now, we have put up a banner explaining the flower and its health benefits.”

He said that in the initial days, he used to sell around 50 pieces a day, but currently, he sells anywhere between 150 and 200 pieces per day. Each flower costs Rs 30-Rs 50, he said.

Sasidhar Devarakonda, a farmer from Eluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, said “For a coconut farmer, growing demand for the coconut flower is a blessing in disguise. Earlier if the coconut yield gets sprouts, that means the whole harvest is waste. Now farmers are especially concentrating on sprouting the coconut as the demand from supermarkets and online portals are growing. In Hyderabad alone, I make a monthly trade of `10,000 to `20,000 per month.”

He said, “After Covid-19, people have become more health conscious. I set up my stall at the Nampally Numaish to create awareness on this flower, which will soon become one of the highest-selling items.”

Health experts also concurred with Devarakonda.

M. Gayathri, a dietitian with a private hospital in Hyderguda, said, “This is an amazing food to reduces the risk of heart disease, as it contains fibre and potassium. For people with excessive weight, it reduces cholesterol and blood sugar levels.”

According to Jaya Sayee Teja, fitness trainer in an International Gym, “this flower which high in protein and fiber is best for fitness enthusiasts, especially those who are into weight loss and cardiovascular trainings it is a recommended diet by the dietitians.