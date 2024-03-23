CNS Concludes Farewell Visit to Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar has concluded his three-day farewell visit to Visakhapatnam. Kala Hari Kumar, president of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) accompanied him during the visit.

The engagements of Admiral Hari Kumar included Chief of Naval Staff Day at Sea, where he reviewed naval operations while interacting with officers and sailors on ships and aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command.

The CNS had candid, free and frank discussions at the Samudrika Auditorium during the “Connect with CNS” event. Prior to that, he interacted with defence civilian personnel at Meghadri Auditorium in the Naval Dockyard.

During the visit, Admiral Hari Kumar inaugurated “Veeram”, the accommodation block with capacity to accommodate 492 personnel of the Defence Security Corps at Naushakti Nagar, Visakhapatnam.

The CNS awarded On-The-Spot Unit Citation to INS Sumitra for its successful anti-piracy operations in the central Arabian Sea, apprehending 11 Somali pirates and rescuing 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani nationals from hijacked fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi.

Admiral Hari Kumar presided over the 31st AGM and GCM of the Navy Foundation in Visakhapatnam. He reassured the gathering that all concerns of veterans will be addressed expeditiously.