CM Siddaramaiah Meets Blast Injured, Asks Doctors To Treat Them Well

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met injured persons treated at private hospitals in Bengaluru city and asked the doctors attending the blast victims in The Rameshwaram Cafe case to take good care of them and responding to the Chief Minister doctors assured the Chief Minister that there will be no deficiencies in treating the patients.

As per the police, 10 persons including some of them customers and staff at the Cafe were injured in the twin blasts of low-intensity that occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield of Bengaluru city on Friday at around 1 pm.

Siddaramaiah met an woman injured in the blast and doctors treating the woman brought to his notice that the woman had suffered injuries to her ear lobes, glass pieces had pierced into her jaws which have been removed after treatment, she has lost her skin in the chest region besides skin had come off from her arms and legs. To her, the Chief Minister asked to be confident that doctors would treat her well for her injuries.

The Chief Minister spoke to Deepanshu, an injured man being treated at the hospital, and asked him in Hindi “Aap Kaise Ho?” (How are you?) and the injured told the Chief Minister that he lost his consciousness after the blasts and he sustained injuries when he went to collect his laptop which was left at the Cafe.

He then met another injured Farooq, a native of Assam, and doctors explained to him the condition of the patient. Farooq told the Chief Minister that he has been staying in Bengaluru city for about a year. To meet the injured, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accompanied by MLC Govindaraju.