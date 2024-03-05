CM Siddaramaiah Donates Rs 10 Lakh to His Alma Mater for Development

Bengaluru: A programme “Our School Our Responsibility '' aimed at development and strengthening of government schools was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Towards the programme, a sum of Rs 10 lakh was donated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the upgraded Government Senior Primary School at Kuppegala in Mysuru taluk and Kannada Primary School at Siddaramanahundi, native village of Siddaramaiah in Mysuru taluk, where he did his schooling.

The launch of the programme was attended by students drawn from Government Schools of Kuppegala and Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk had an interaction with Siddaramaiah at his home office “Krishna” and in his interaction with the students, Siddaramaiah recalled his schooling days and told the students that he was born before India got freedom and that he was taught to read, write and calculate in Kannada by a teacher Nanje Gowda. He recounted that another teacher Rajappa made him join class 5th and later completed high schooling from Vidyavardhaka School.

Telling the students that he has a good memory, he said “I have not forgotten Kannada grammar which was taught by his teacher Eshwara Achar” and brought to their notice that students used to get beaten up by teachers over mistakes and that girls did not have much access to education in those days.

He said that students then were less fortunate that they did not have facilities such as distribution of milk, eggs, chikkis, meals and uniforms and questioned them whether the students get eggs and milk at schools and in reply they said they get eggs and milk thrice a week.

Siddaramaiah asked the students to understand the core idea behind the Constitution and act accordingly and wanted them to strive for building an egalitarian society.

At the interaction, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said a target has been set to develop government schools and Rs 44,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of government schools and government schools will also be developed using Corporate Social Responsibility funds.