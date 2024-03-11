Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to implement comprehensive measures to improve government schools and colleges to restore public trust in the institutions by ensuring the provision of basic facilities.

Revanth Reddy said the state government would take the responsibility of providing free power to government schools and colleges as well as the establishment of digital classrooms equipped with experienced teachers delivering lessons through T-SAT.

Class 4 employees would be recruited in all government schools and the Cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard. The government will take a decision on 1,100 retired employees continuing in different departments.

The Chief Minister proposed a partnership with women self-help groups to supervise and maintain school facilities. To enhance infrastructure, plans include the installation of solar panels and the exploration of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and support from non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Revanth Reddy also promised that discussions about disgruntled DSC 2008 BEd candidates and their postings will be taken up and a decision will be taken about them at the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on March 12.

At a review meeting with senior officials at the Dr MCRHRD Institute, he spoke about the importance of Key directives include the immediate provision of free electricity to government schools and colleges,

In alignment with the National Education Policy, Revanth Reddy sought comprehensive study and dialogue with academics and intellectuals to inform state educational policies. He also talked about the establishment of a governing body, modelled after the Indian School of Business (ISB), to oversee the Skill University initiative.

In addition to infrastructural improvements, the Chief Minister discussed the implementation of a facial recognition attendance system (FRS) to enhance accountability and efficiency at all levels of education administration. He emphasised the importance of transparency by proposing the publication of government school status reports on the official website. He set a timeline for completing school renovations by the end of summer vacations, demonstrating a sense of urgency and commitment to delivering tangible improvements in the state's education sector.