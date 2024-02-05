CM Revanth Reddy seeks report on Nizam Sugar Factory

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed a Cabinet sub-committee headed by industries minister D. Sridhar Babu to submit a comprehensive report on the revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory at the earliest.

The CM was speaking at a meeting with the sub-committee at the Secretariat on Sunday. The Nizam Sugar Factory revival committee also includes ministers Damodara Rajanarasimha and Komatireddy Venkat

Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, legislators Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar and former MLA A. Chandrasekhar.

The committee discussed pending arrears and the financial difficulties faced by the Nizam Sugar Factory units at Bodhan and Muthyampet.

Revanth Reddy enquired about the requirements of sugarcane farmers and their problems.

He asked the sub-committee to make suitable recommendations and suggestions for the revival of the sugar factory units and sought a report in a timebound manner.

Revanth Reddy said that he would hold another meeting based on the report submitted by the committee.